Bilawal to visit Multan tomorrow to activate workers

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Multan on Friday on a five-day visit to reinvigorate party activists.

The PPP leader would address workers’ conventions and meet people from different walks of life at the individual level. The PPP has decided to hold workers’ conventions in the districts where corona cases are low and COVID-19 SOPs are obeyed. The PPP leader would be welcomed by all segments of the society. PPP activists are busy making preparations, setting up reception camps and inviting the masses at the union council level. Bilawal’s visit has mobilised the masses in the Saraiki region as the PPP leadership believes the Saraiki region is a strong nucleus of the party. Political workers are expecting that bigwigs would join the PPP during Bilawal’s visit. The Saraiki nationalists are politically and ideologically close to the PPP, so a joint political working relationship between the PPP and the Saraiki nationalists might be materialised.

Talking to The News, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani said Bilawal is visiting the Saraiki region to energise the workers. He said the PPP is regaining support not only in South Punjab but also across the country due to its public-friendly ideology. Multan City PPP President Malik Nasim Laber said Bilawal would visit party workers at their homes and offer Fateha for the dead workers.