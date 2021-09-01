LHC fines Ruda

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday imposed Rs500,000 fine on the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) for changing counsel on every other hearing and filing unwarranted applications, seeking vacation of stay against Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing the main petitions against the project when Advocate Shazib Masud appeared to plead an application of Ruda against the stay. The judge expressed serious displeasure over the practice of Ruda of frequently changing its counsel. He said the practice showed mala fide on the part of the government.

The judge did not allow Advocate Masud to represent Ruda and summoned its chief executive officer Imran Amin on a short notice.

The hearing was resumed on the appearance of Ruda CEO Amin. Justice Karim noted that Ruda previously changed four counsel and that too without seeking a mandatory no objection certificate from the previous counsel. The judge dismissed the applications, filed by the government and Ruda as withdrawn and imposed Rs500,000 fine on the authority. The judge also reprimanded the CEO for filing applications without his signature. The CEO tendered an unconditional apology and said the project was in the public interest.