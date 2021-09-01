KP to launch second shift in schools from today

PESHAWAR: Second shift at schools will be launched in the entire province from today (September 1).

Under this programme, the primary schools will be given the status of the middle, the middle ones that of high, and the high will be upgraded to higher secondary schools. In the first phase, the second shift programme will start in 120 schools in 16 districts of KP. These include 76 boys and 44 girls schools.

Among the 76 boys schools, 48 are the primary that will be upgraded to the middle, and 20 are the middle schools that will be upgraded to high school. Out of 44 girls schools, 28 will be upgraded from primary to the middle, and 16 from middle to high. The 2nd shift programme aims to reduce the dropout rate and balance the number of students in the overcrowded schools by bifurcating the number into the evening and the morning shift.