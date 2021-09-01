Shehbaz to reach jail if courts hear his cases daily: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President would be in jail soon if courts start hearing his cases on daily basis. Briefing the media about the cabinet meeting, he said not verbal but sufficient documentary evidence was available against Shehbaz Sharif and claimed that the PML-N leader was out of jail because courts were not hearing cases against him on daily basis. “If the law is implemented, then Shehbaz will be in Adiala (jail) and not at Mazar-e-Quaid. Why he does not say that the law should be implemented. He thinks 24 hours a day how to get himself included in the government,” he added.