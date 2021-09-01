Water released to Punjab canals sheer injustice: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said despite an acute scarcity of water in Sindh, the IRSA and federal government were discharging water to the Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal and Taunsa Panjnad that amounted to sheer injustice.

After offering condolences to PPP MNA Pir Syed Fazal Shah Jilani and his brother PPP MPA Pir Syed Ahmad Raza Shah alias Syed Pyar Ali Shah on the demise of their brother Pir Syed Rafiq Ahmad Shah Jilani at the Jilani House in Ranipur, Syed Murad Ali Shah said water shortages had badly affected the agro-economy of the province, leaving thousands of acres of agricultural land barren.

Replying to a question on the Afghan refugees, he said there was no reality in the news of resettlement of the Afghan refugees in Sindh. The Sindh chief minister said the federal government should discuss the issue with the provincial government, adding Karachi is not ready to sustain any more burden of the Afghan refugees.

He further said there is an acute shortage of water in the province and referred the case to the CCI. Besides this, the Attorney General of Sindh also prepared a report, in which he pointed out that the Water Accord-1991 was continuously violated and due to the discharge of water in the TP Link Canal, Sindh witnessed colossal water shortages, turning its agricultural lands infertile.