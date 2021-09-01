Omni Group sugar mills: NAB approves 10 fresh inquiries into fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau Tuesday gave approval to holding 10 fresh inquiries into a fake bank accounts scam relating to public office holders, relevant staff, and owners/ directors of sugar mills in the Omni Group.

However, NAB did not share the names of those involved in the scam. The executive board meeting was held here on Tuesday, with NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair. Others attending the meeting were NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Zahir Shah, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and senior officers of the Bureau.

The executive board accorded approval to conduct some 17 inquiries against various accused including public office holders in the fake bank accounts scam, 10 inquiries against legal persons and others, public office holders, relevant staff, owners/ directors of sugar mills in Omni Group in fake bank account scam and others, officials/officers of OGDCL, Imran Saleem, Inspector Punjab Police Muhammad Naeem Akbar, an official of a private housing scheme, former managing director PIA, Ali Tahir Qasim, chief commercial officer, PIA, Tariq Mehmood Sheikh, chief executive officer, Messer Air International (Pvt) Limited and others, Akbar Nasir Khan.

Inquiries were also approved against former chief operating officer, Punjab, officers/ officials of Safe City authorities. The NAB executive board authorised investigations against management of Oil and Gas Development Authority (OGDCL).

The board meeting authorised conducting nine investigations against officials, Sandak Metals Limited, and others, owners/ directors and others of Nirala MSR Foods Limited Lahore, an inquiry against management of SECP, national testing services to the concerned department. The executive board also approved referring an inquiry against Messers Adult/ HRL JV and others to the Civil Aviation Authority for further proceedings. Speaking in the meeting, the NAB chairman said all available resources were being utilised to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.