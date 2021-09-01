Four-year-old boy falls victim to molestation in North Nazimabad

A four-year-old boy was molested by a young man at a school in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood of Karachi’s District Central on Sunday evening, Taimuria police officials said on Tuesday.

The heinous crime was committed when the little boy had gone into the school to fetch his cricket ball. His father is a rickshaw driver and his mother a domestic worker. The family has been living near the school for some five years.

The father said the boy had been playing cricket with other children near their home on August 29. “In the evening my wife phoned me to return home immediately, saying that our son wasn’t well and had been crying constantly. When I got home I found him in the same condition.”

He said their son told them that he was playing cricket with the neighbours’ children when the cricket ball was hit into the school, and when the little boy went to fetch it, the school watchman’s son molested him.

The father said they immediately informed the police, who sent them to the hospital for a medical check-up of the boy, adding that the doctors confirmed that his son was molested. He said he returned to the police station with the medical report, but the police delayed the registration of the case. He demanded that the authorities ensure his son gets justice.

After the electronic media reported the incident, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail ordered the provincial police chief to submit a detailed report and ensure justice for the victim and his family.

“It’s the responsibility of the police to help citizens who are in trouble,” said the governor. “Mistreatment and misbehaviour of citizens at the hands of the police will not be tolerated.” He also directed the police chief to conduct an inquiry into the incident of police officials mistreating and misbehaving with the victim’s father and ensure stern action against those involved. After the incident was highlighted by the media, the Taimuria police arrested a suspect named Sameer and also reportedly detained a police official for mistreating the victim’s family.