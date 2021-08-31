Four including former Rangers sepoy killed in firing incidents

Four people, including a dismissed Rangers official, were shot dead in separate firing incidents in Karachi on Monday. The former Rangers sepoy was shot dead in Liaquatabad within the limits of the Super Market police station. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday. Quoting the initial investigation, police said two armed men on a motorcycle were responsible for the killing.

The deceased man was identified as 31-year-old Irfan Siddiq, son of Muhammad Siddiq. He was dismissed from the paramilitary force’s service as he did not join the force after taking leave in recent months.

Irfan was living in a quarter in Liaquatabad on rent. He hailed from Pishin, Balochistan. At the time of the shooting, he was with his friend who is a policeman and a driver of the Liaquatabad DSP.

Police said the victim had a 9mm pistol, cash amounting to Rs429,000 and other valuables with him when he was shot but the killers did not steal anything from him or his companion. The only eyewitness in the case was the victim’s friend, police constable Yaqoob, who had changed his statements, police added.

According to one of Yaqoob’s statements, the incident occurred over offering resistance during a mugging bid but this seemed not to be the case to police as the suspects escaped without stealing the cash and other valuables. Irfan was shot four times. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Separately, a young man was shot and killed in a firing incident in Zia Colony within the limits of the Korangi police station. The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy where the youth was identified as 22-year-old Deedar Khan. Police said the deceased was a labourer by profession and hailed from rural Sindh. Police suspected that the incident might have been occurred over a personal enmity.

Separately, 27-year-old Kashif, son of Akbar Khan, was shot and killed in a firing incident that took place in the Korangi area within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. The body was shifted to the JPMC. Citing initial investigations, police said a single suspect was behind the incident who shot and killed the victim. The deceased was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and hailed from Bahawalpur. Police suspected a personal enmity to be the cause of the killing.

In another incident, a security guard died after being hit by a bullet at a private hospital in the Karimabad area within the remits of the Azizabad police station. He was identified as 25-year-old Abdullah, son of Shah Muhammad. According to police, the guard apparently killed himself by accidentally discharging his rifle. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said there were conducting investigations from different angles.