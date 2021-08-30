KP government to launch two new housing schemes in Peshawar, Mardan

PESHAWAR: The KP government has decided to launch two new housing schemes in Peshawar and Mardan districts.

The schemes are Tokra-III Ring Road in Peshawar and High Rise Flats in Mardan, which would be launched in the next two months.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the housing department chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.

The chief minister directed the housing department to fulfill all prerequisites to ensure the launching of schemes within the stipulated time.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about the progress made so far on the development projects of the department.

It was told that the planning and detailed designing of the Tokra-III Housing Project is in process.

The project consists of 1,080 flats spreading over 79 Kanals. The scheme would be launched next month.

The meeting was informed that the high rise flats project in Mardan covering 2.17 Kanal of land would be launched in October, this year.

It was added that development work on Hangu Housing Society would also be initiated soon.

The participants were informed that balloting for 2,510 plots had been completed under Jalozai Housing Scheme Phase-III while progress was also being made on the Jalozai flats scheme covering 150 kanal of land.

This scheme consists of 1,320 flats for which 750 applications have been received so far but the last date to apply for the scheme has been extended till August 31.

The Warsak Peshawar project comprising 144 flats and Warsak-II comprising 112 flats are ready for a launch.

A consultant has been hired for the design and planning of 35.8 kanal high rise building Nishtarabad Peshawar.

The project will consist of about 650 units. Similarly, progress is being made on the Dheri Zardad Charsadda project, which consists of 458 plots of different sizes. Under the project, 53 plots of 3.5 marlas are ready for allotment.

The meeting was told that the master plan of Dangram Housing Scheme in Swat has been prepared while work on the detailed design and planning is in process. Under the project, 836 flats of different sizes will be constructed.

It was further informed at the meeting that work has started on-site survey of Surizai Housing Scheme in Peshawar covering an area of 8,500 kanals. The project will consist of approximately 16,000 gray structure houses and flats.

Work on Jarma Housing Scheme Kohat is also underway. Under the scheme, 463 plots of different sizes will be allotted to the people.