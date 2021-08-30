SCBA informs apex court about strike call

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has informed the apex court about lawyers’ strike on September 9.

SCBA President Abdul Lateef Afridi on Saturday wrote a letter to the Registrar, Supreme Court, asking him to apprise the Chief Justice of Pakistan of the lawyers’ strike call to be observed across the country, boycotting all the courts.

He also cited the “All Pakistan Lawyers Convention” organised by the lawyers on August 21 in Karachi in which it was unanimously decided that the lawyers all over Pakistan will observe strike and not appear in any court, including the Supreme Court, on September 9.

Afridi also said the SCBA was committed to the decision of “All Pakistan Lawyers Convention”, therefore, he wanted to apprise the chief justice of the lawyers’ strike call to avoid any unpleasant situation and passing of the event smoothly.