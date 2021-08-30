Man falls to death off factory’s roof

A man died after falling off the roof of a factory in Karachi’s SITE Area on Sunday. According to the police, the accident took place at a private company’s factory located near the Labour Square within the limits of the SITE-A Section police station.

Police said that the body of the deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination. They said that the man had been identified as 45-year-old Sajjad, son of Ghulam Hussain. They also said that the man was an employee of the factory and was doing some work when he suddenly fell off the roof to his death, adding that further investigation was underway.