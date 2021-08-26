After six months: Protection against Covid waning among vaccinated people, says study

By News report

LONDON: Protection against the coronavirus is waning among those who have received both shots of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, a new UK study has found, foreign media reported.

An analysis from the UK's ZOE Covid app study of over 400,000 people who had received both shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, showed that it was 88% effective in protecting against the coronavirus a month after receiving both shots.However, its effectiveness fell to 74% five or six months after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the same study, an analysis of over 700,000 people who had received both doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showed its effectiveness fell from 77% after a month to 67% at the four to five month mark.

The data was collected after May 26, when the delta variant became the dominant strain, said Tim Spector, who is running the ongoing ZOE Covid app study.