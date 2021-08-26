17 POs, 11 drug peddlers arrested in Mardan raids

MARDAN: District police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders while Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) seized 16kg charas and arrested 11 drug traffickers in another raid.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that two proclaimed offenders were arrested in the murder case of a station house officer (SHO) Fazal Malik Khan.

Akbar Shah, Shah Khalid and Nasir were wanted by Katlang Police Station in the murder case of SHO Fazal Malik Khan. All the three accused had killed the SHO during an encounter in the year 2016 when police were carrying out an operation to arrest the outlaws. During the encounter, one of the accused Shah Khalid had been killed while the others had evaded arrest. The two outlaws were arrested during a raid in Katlang town on Wednesday.

Also, the cops following the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan arrested 11 drug traffickers and recovered 16kg charas and 220 grams heroin during another action.