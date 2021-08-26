PU to establish Babar Legacy Centre

LAHORE:Punjab University will establish Babar Legacy Centre as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The establishment of the centre named after the first Mughal Emperor Zaheer uddin Babar has been recommended to the Syndicate by the Academic Council in its meeting held on Wednesday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed presided over the meeting while deans of faculties, heads of departments and professors participated in the meeting. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Niaz Ahmed said that PU was taking practical initiatives to promote relations with Central Asian states. He said that the purpose of the establishment of the centre was a part of the efforts of Prime Minister for promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He said that the centre would be established at PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies. Department of History Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain said that under the centre, various academic activities including exchange of teachers and students, sharing of manuscripts, seminars, workshop, etc would be organised. The Academic Council also approved various recommendations regarding direct admission to PhD after sixteen years of education. However, the candidates having 18 years of education will also be able to apply for PhD degree programme and the M Phil/MS programmes would also continue.

PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars on Wednesday. Muzzamal Sitara was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Extensions of Graph Structures Under q-Rung Picture Fuzzy Environment’, Sumbal Nosheen d/o Fahim Arif in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Characterisation of New Delhi Metallo-beta-Lactamase in Multidrug Resistant Clinical Isolates of Escherichia coli among Paediatric Patients’. Abdul Rauf got PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Effect of Directed Activities Related to Texts on English Reading Comprehension and Writing Skills of Grade XI Students’, Nisar Abid in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Relationship Between Students’ Academic Enablers and Their Academic Achievement at Secondary Level in Punjab’ and Nimra Afzal in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Impact of Air Quality in Working Environments of Different Hospitals of Lahore, Pakistan’.