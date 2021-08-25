Sindh Women's Cup begins in Hyderabad on August 30

KARACHI: The Sindh Women's Cup, being organised by Sindh Cricket Association (SCA), will begin in Hyderabad on August 30.

SCA said on Tuesday that the T20 tournament was aimed at unearthing new talent and developing women's cricket in the province.

Three matches will be played from August 30 to September 2 at Niaz Stadium and Government Degree College Latifabad.

Then three matches will be played from September 6 to 8 at PCB Ground in Sukkur.

Sindh Women's Cup 2021 (League) will be played from September 20 to 27 during which 13 matches will be played at Niaz Stadium and Government Degree College Latifabad.