Anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad from Sept 20

FAISALABAD: The next anti-polio campaign will begin in the district from September 20 to 24.

During the campaign, 1,326,937 children upto the age of five years would be administered polio drops. For this purpose, 3,549 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been finalised in this regard.

It was informed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee. The DC directed that before the campaign, all necessary arrangements should be completed keeping in view of micro-plan so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore the training of relevant staff should be completed before time besides for awareness of parents all out resources should be utilised. He said that all arrangements should be made finalize in tehsil level also and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

CORONA VACCINATION: As many as 1,589,545 general public and healthcare workers have administered corona vaccination at 37 vaccination centres so far.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that 1,541,745 general public and 47,800 HCWs had been vaccinated. He informed that 1,281,311 and 260,434 general public administered first and second dose and 28,573 and 19,227 HCWs vaccinated first and second dose respectively.

TREE PLANTATION: Advisor to the PM Dr Ishrat Hussain on Sunday visited the DC Office and planted saplings in the lawn of the complex under the Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Project. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal-e-Rabi Cheema, Afifa Shajia and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool also planted saplings. Dr Ishrat said that the participation of all sections was essential for planting trees. He lauded the ongoing initiatives of the district administration during the tree plantation campaign in a comprehensive manner in the district.