Qureshi urges world to stay engaged in Afghanistan

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the world community to stay engaged in Afghanistan in order to economically support the people and to help rebuild the country as he spoke to his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag.

According to a report in Radio Pakistan, both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and matters of bilateral importance. Qureshi said safety, security and stability in Afghanistan “are of critical importance”.

Qureshi stressed that Pakistan and Netherlands should work together both bilaterally as well as through the European Union. The Dutch foreign minister thanked Pakistan for the support and facilitation for their evacuation efforts.

Separately, In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, Qureshi rejected the criticism on Pakistan for the situation in Afghanistan and said the former wanted to be a partner in peace and could be the “most trusted interlocutor” in the evolving situation.

The foreign minister said Pakistan is playing a constructive and positive role in the safe evacuation of foreigners from Kabul and its embassy in Kabul is working round the clock to assist the people. Qureshi said: “Pakistan wants a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan as it is very imperative for regional connectivity.”

He said Pakistan also wants an inclusive government in Afghanistan, which respects human rights and the initial statements from Afghan leadership indicate a new approach.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday rejected speculation about Qureshi’s visit to Kabul. “No visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled. Any speculation in this regard is baseless,” the spokesperson said in response to media queries.