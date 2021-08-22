Ex-CJ Shariat Court dies of corona

Former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court Riaz Ahmad Khan. -File photo

NOWSHERA: Former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court Riaz Ahmad Khan died from the coronavirus related complications. He was 69.

He also served as judge of the Islamabad High Court. The deceased judge had been under treatment for three weeks. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Nowshera Kalan.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah, judges of the superior judiciary, lawyers, civil and military officials and local elders and notables attended the funeral prayer in large numbers.

Justice Riaz Ahmad Khan was born in Nowshera in 1952. His father Haji Abdul Rasheed Khan was a well-known businessman and an active social and political worker.

The deceased judge had done his matriculation in 1968. He studied at the Edwardes College in Peshawar. He graduated in 1973. He did MA in Political Science from the University of Peshawar in 1975.

He did his LLB from the Punjab University. He also served as lecturer at the Islamia College in Peshawar. He successfully appeared in the CSS examination in 1977. He served as Assistant Transportation Officer at Pakistan Railways in Lahore after completing his training.

He also served as lecturer at Law College in Peshawar. Later, he started practicing law and was considered an active member of the District Bar Association, Nowshera.