Muhammad Nawaz declared elected-VP of FPCCI

KARACHI: Muhammad Nawaz Mandoori has been declared elected vice-president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) by the Director General Trade Organisations (DGTO).

Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, President Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab and other senior leaders have congratulated Muhammad Nawaz after being declared as vice-president of FPCCI for the year 2021. The UBG leaders called it a victory of truth and justice. Meanwhile, the election commission of FPCCI had already declared Nasir Mansoor Qureshi as vice-president of the FPCCI from federal capital area for 2021.