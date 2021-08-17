‘Larkana Police killed 29 criminals, arrested 192 in eight months’

SUKKUR: DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh said on Monday the Larkana Police conducted operations against the outlaws in the past eight months, killing 29 criminals, apprehending 192 outlaws and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Talking to The News, the police officer said during the past eight months, the police conducted operations against criminals, in which they killed 29 criminals, arrested 192 outlaws, recovered 53 abducted persons, rescued 96 from being trapped and evacuated more than 4,000 acres of forest and private land.

He also said the police recovered as many as 19 Kalashnikovs, 76 pistols, 40 shotguns, two anti-aircraft guns, five rifles and a huge cache of ammunition from the possession of criminals. He said the objective of the operations was to establish police writ and peace in the riverine area. He said the police set up permanent check-posts in order to dismantle hideouts of the dacoit gangs, which included Meeral Teghani, Hakim Teghani, Sain Bakhsh Teghani and Laloo Teghani, in the areas about seven kilometers from Garhi Tegho, Guddu Canal, Dak Band and Sukkur Band during the operation.