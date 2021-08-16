LGH staff put on alert

LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has directed the administration, staff and emergency department employees of Lahore General Hospital to remain alert during Muharram.

He said that emergency employees would not be able to take leave without the permission of the medical superintendent. Additional staff will be deployed in the emergency department on Muharram 9 and 10th Muharram. The PGMI Principal directed Focal Person Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq to make special arrangements for immediate medical aid. He directed the AMS Pharmacy to take all possible steps to provide ample stock of lifesaving medicines in the emergency department.

He also directed the blood bank in-charge to ensure sufficient stock of blood of different groups till Ashura day.

Prof Al-freed said that outdoor activities would be closed on Ashura Day and the staff would be deployed in the emergency department.