Ex-minister reacts to BMP’s proposed merger

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary and former Federal Minister Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari MPA has strongly reacted to reports of merger of Border Military Police with Punjab Police.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he alleged that the rulers were the killers of South Punjab institutions.

He said the Fort Monroe Development Authority was abolished, then South Punjab Forest Company was abolished and now the Border Military Police (BMP) was being merged with police. He said Border Military Police was the custodian of tribal traditions and values and eliminating it would have adverse result.

He alleged that those who claimed to bring police reforms in the first 100 days could do nothing even after three years. He said it was not wise to dismantle BMP’s institution but instead Border Military Police should be equipped with modern weapons and vehicles. New staff should be recruited with standards and modern training should be given to this force through competent officers of army and police, he demanded. Owais Leghari said if the present government abolished this institution then the next government would restore it and also other abolished institutions of South Punjab would be restored. Owais Leghari demanded the government think more before deciding on the future of Border Military Police.