Stray kite string injures another biker

LAHORE : A man was injured when a stray kite string ran across his neck on Shalimar Link Road here on Sunday.

The injured bike-rider was identified as Younas, a resident of Baghbanpura. The victim was passing through Shalimar Link Road, Mughalpura on a bike when a stray kite’s string got entangled around his neck and left a deep wound. The injured was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Civil Lines.

According to a spokesperson of Lahore police, 9,966 cases were registered this year for violation of Kite Flying Act and 62,771 kites and 11,330 kite string spools were recovered from the accused.

Man, two kids traced: A missing man and two children were traced and handed over to their families here on Sunday. Kahna police traced Adeel who had gone to Azad Kashmir due to domestic issues. Nawankot police traced girl Saima and Shalimar police traced missing Ali Hassan and handed them over to their families. Their families had registered kidnapping cases in the police stations.

Four arrested: Manawan police arrested four persons for uploading videos of illegal weapons on social media.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took stern notice of the viral images on social media and issued instructions for immediate arrest of the accused. Manawan police arrested four accused Amir, Sajid, Suhail and Abid. A large quantity of firearms, three rifles, dozens of magazines and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the possession of the accused.