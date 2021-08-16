CM condemns Modi govt for HR abuses in Kashmir

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) observed black day on August 15, India’s independence day and exposed the so-called biggest democracy of the world.

In a statement, the chief minister said that India had been exposed as the Narendra Modi government violated all democratic norms and human values in occupied valley. He said that India was committing serious human rights violations and had made hell the life of the Kashmiri people.

The chief minister said that every child of Pakistan was standing beside the oppressed Kashmiris, adding that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brethren and would keep on supporting them.

He said that Modi government would have to be accountable for their brutality and oppression. The international community could not act as a silent spectator anymore, he added.

SECURITY: The chief minister on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order, safeguarding lives and properties of the people and maintaining peaceful atmosphere during Muharram, especially on Youm-e-Ashura. Chairing a meeting here, he said following of given routes and completion of all majalis and mourning processions within the announced time-frame should be ensured. Members of district and divisional peace committees should play a role in promoting religious harmony. He also said that four different security layers should be set up in mourning processions to ensure safety of people, and a report should be submitted to the CM office after a thorough audit of CCTV cameras, generators, lights, walk-through gates, metal detectors besides all other devices.

The chief minister said that there would be no compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable material, provocative and hateful speeches as well as violation of the ban on wall chalking. He added that indiscriminate and strict legal action would be taken against the violators. He said that the code of conduct should be ensured at any cost and the government would not tolerate any violation in this regard. The chief minister said that law-enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and use all their capabilities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Additional contingents should be deployed at mosques, Imambargahs and other important places. The law-enforcement agencies should keep a close liaison with each other and security arrangements should be monitored on regular basis, he said.

Independence Day: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over excellent security arrangements made on the occasion of Independence Day. He lauded the efforts of the Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), administration and departments concerned.

In a statement on Sunday, the CM congratulated the police and the LEAs over discharge of their obligations wholeheartedly, commitment and dedication. He said members of the cabinet committee, and the LEAs played a vital role in ensuring foolproof security, due to which the Independence Day celebrations were held in a peaceful atmosphere across the province.

The CM said that the Punjab government, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations had taken all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of the people. “We will have to perform our duties with the same zeal in future as well,” he said.

GRIEVED: Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the Karachi tragedy and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He said those involved in the tragic incident had no religion. He said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of families of the victims. The chief minister also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.