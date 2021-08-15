Pakistan exports first consignment of smart phones to UAE

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Authorization, holder Inovi Telecom has begun exporting smart phones to other countries.

The first consignment of 5,500 units of 4G smart phones carrying “Manufactured in Pakistan” tag were exported to UAE. The PTA congratulated the company for their landmark achievement. This is the result of concerted efforts for the development of mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The successful implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) and enabling government policies including the Mobile Manufacturing Policy created a favorable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

Under the policy, Inovi Telecom Pvt. Ltd was issued mobile manufacturing authorization by PTA on 9th April 2021. Within four months, the company managed to achieve exporting 'Manufactured in Pakistan' phones.