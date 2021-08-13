NCSW chairperson stresses on eliminating violence against women

Islamabad : Newly appointed chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar stressed the need to work on war footing to eliminate violence against women from the country.

Nilofar Bakhtiar chaired the 69th Board Meeting of the Commission in Islamabad on Thursday. The first Board meeting of the 7th Commission of NCSW also marked the launch of this Commission to initiate its functions and proceedings formally with assumption of charge by the NCSW chairperson.

The agenda of the meeting focused on developing strategic vision of the Commission including thematic areas; priority areas, briefing by the Members of the Commission on their respective provinces to have detailed discussion and in-depth analysis of the prevailing situation of women.

The meeting also focused on the reconstitution of the Commission Committees such as the Executive Committee, Law and Research Committee, as per mandate of this Commission under the NCSW Act, 2012. All members endorsed the Commission’s vision and mission to work with full zeal and zest to promote objectives of the commission.

“The Commission had not been active for almost two years, so there is need to work on war footing and have unwavering national focus and collaboration on eliminating violence against women, which has also been a top priority for the Government. We will exert all possible efforts to maximise outreach and work for the uplifting and protection of women,” said the NCSW chairperson.

The NCSW chairperson also vowed to promote gender equality and women's empowerment and protect women's rights; monitor legal, social and economic rights of women; facilitate and advocate for necessary legal, administrative and institutional measures for ensuring women's rights and ensure full compliance of international agreements.