‘Forced’ covid vaccination sparks protests in Dadu

SUKKUR: The Sindh Mallah Forum and Peace Council Mehar protested against forced covid vaccination leading to miscarriage of a nine-month pregnant woman a week ago in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu district. Members of the Sindh Mallah Forum and Peace Council Mehar led a rally and marched upto the National Press Club Mehar, Dadu, where they condemned the alleged forced vaccination of the nine-month pregnant woman who lost her baby following the vaccination.