‘Forced’ covid vaccination sparks protests in Dadu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Sindh Mallah Forum and Peace Council Mehar protested against forced covid vaccination leading to miscarriage of a nine-month pregnant woman a week ago in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu district. Members of the Sindh Mallah Forum and Peace Council Mehar led a rally and marched upto the National Press Club Mehar, Dadu, where they condemned the alleged forced vaccination of the nine-month pregnant woman who lost her baby following the vaccination.