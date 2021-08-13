Synthetic milk preparation: LHC dismisses five accused’s bail plea

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court has dismissed the post-arrest bail application of five

accused persons involved in preparing and selling synthetic milk, observing that they have committed serious offence against humanity.

A food safety officer of Punjab Food Authority Pakpattan had arrested Allah Yar, Umar Hayat, Akbar, Akhtar Hussain and Muhammad Azam Hayat in April, while they were preparing synthetic milk.

In its four page order, Justice Sohail Nasir ruled that the petitioners were arrested from the crime scene when they were busy in preparation of Synthetic Milk having the ingredients there cooking oil, skim milk powder and whey powder which means that all were being used for preparation of such milk. “Synthetic Milk that is also called sweet poison is not the milk but an artificial imitation of natural milk with a high degree of adulteration to increase the volume of milk, the order read. According to a research, use of synthetics milk inflicts very serious harms on human body causing swelling in the eyes and complications in liver and kidney. Apart from this, synthetic milk is deadly for pregnant women and patients suffering from conditions of heart ailment and high blood pressure. What isworse is that synthetic milk is extremely poisonous for small children, the judge wrote in the order.

The court observed that approximately 15 to 20 percent of total milk supplies in urban areas of Pakistan are from synthetic milk that means two million litres a day. Prima facie crime committed by petitioners is against society. They appear to be enemies of humanity. While dismissing the bail petition, the judge observed that such persons do not deserve the discretion of the court as they are also the stigma for the country.