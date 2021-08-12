28 areas in Rawalpindi identified as hot spots

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi District Administration in consultation with medical teams, district police, and trade bodies of the city forwarded the request to the Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care (SP&SHC) for the imposition of temporary lockdown in 28 areas of the district under section 144 (06).In a letter written to SP&SHC, the Deputy Commissioner office had identified 28 areas across the district with potential Covid-19 hotspots and recommended sealing the areas for ten days from August 10 to 20. The following areas had been identified by the district administration for the enforcement of necessary restrictive measures include Chur Harpal, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Airport Housing society, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chaklala Scheme III, Tench Bhatta, Lalarukh, Gulshanabad, Waris Khan, Shamsabad, Satellite Town, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, Afshan Colony, Amar Pura, Aria Mohallah, Asghar Mall, Dokhe Chaudriyan, Dokhe Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Elahi Baksh, Eidgah Asghar Mall, Khayban-e-Sir Syed, Kurri Road, Morgah, Pirwadhai, Bahria Town Phase 8, and Pindora.