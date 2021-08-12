9 POs among 71 arrested in Mardan operations

MARDAN: District police on Wednesday arrested 71 suspects including 9 proclaimed offenders and 3 facilitators of criminal elements and recovered weapons and drugs from them.

An official statement said that on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan, Mardan police conducted operations in the limits of Hoti, Saddar, Chora, Kharki, Katlang, Takhtbhai, Toru and Saroshah police stations.

During successful operations, the police arrested 71 suspicious people including 2 drug dealers, 9 proclaimed offenders, and 3 facilitators of criminals. The cops also recovered 3 Kalashnikov rifles, 1 Kalakov rifle, one rifle, 16 pistols and 280 cartridges.

The police also recovered 3,290 grams of hashish from the arrestees. During checking on different blockades, the police also arrested 48 suspects under 107/151 and 23 under 55/109 for further investigations.