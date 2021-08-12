 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
August 12, 2021

LPG cylinders being detached from commercial vehicles in Multan

August 12, 2021

MULTAN: The district administration started detaching Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders from commercial vehicles as it continued crackdown impounding overall 208 vehicles during last two days including 106 on the second day on Wednesday. The crackdown ordered by DC Ali Shahzad and led by secretary regional transport authority Rana Mohsin accompanying civil defence teams sealed seven LPG refilling units near general bus stand.

