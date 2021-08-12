LPG cylinders being detached from commercial vehicles in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

MULTAN: The district administration started detaching Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders from commercial vehicles as it continued crackdown impounding overall 208 vehicles during last two days including 106 on the second day on Wednesday. The crackdown ordered by DC Ali Shahzad and led by secretary regional transport authority Rana Mohsin accompanying civil defence teams sealed seven LPG refilling units near general bus stand.