Woman miscarries after being beaten by rivals in Okara

OKARA: A woman had a miscarriage after she was beaten by her rivals here.

Shakila w/o M Sardar was busy working in her home when their rivals, including Mukhtar, Gulzar Ahmad and Anwar, entered and allegedly started beating her. As a result, she had a miscarriage. Hujra Shah Moqeem police have registered a case and started investigation.

MAN ABDUCTED: A man was kidnapped from his farm here. Nadeem Ahmad of Rukunpura was sleeping at his farm when his rivals Rab Nawaz, Farukh Nawaz, Ali Nawaz, Sarwar, Sarwar Mehr Ghulam and their 10 armed accomplices allegedly kidnapped him.

The accused also took away Rs 4,000, an electric motor, pesticides and other valuables. Basirpur police have registered a case.

TWO ARRESTED: Two people were arrested with drugs here.

A-Division police raided and arrested accused Adil of Christian Colony with 650 gram charas while City Renala Khurd police raided and arrested accused Shakeel of Aleem Town with 1,120 gram charas. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Five thieves stole a grinding machine, grain cleansing machine and other valuable here.

Baba Shada, Wazir Husain, Bila Jatt and their two accomplices entered the shop of Wasim Zafar at Chak 40/3R and stole valuables. Sadr police have registered a case.