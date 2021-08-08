Afghanistan’s situation: Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga urges govt to revisit foreign policy

CHARSADDA: Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga on Saturday asked the government to revisit foreign policy in the wake of changing scenarios in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Arranged by Mazdoor Kissan Party (MKP), the jirga was attended by MKP head Afzal Shah Khamosh, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Sikandar Sherpao, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aimal Wali Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan of the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam, Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, Manzoor Pashteen of the Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement, Said Alam Mehsud of Pakhtun Ulasi Tehreek, Mukhtiar Bacha of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Pakistan People’s Party provincial head Humayun Khan, Sabir Hussain of the Jamaat-e-Islami and others.

The leaders thoroughly discussed the agenda points, including the changing situation in Afghanistan, new wave of terrorism, rights of Pakhtuns, upholding of constitution, supremacy of parliament, constitutional powers of institutions, delay in National Finance Commission and other issues confronted by the people.

The jirga later issued a 21-point declaration and condemned the interference in Afghanistan by the neighbouring countries.

Briefing media, MPK head Afzal Khamosh said that the jirga debated on issues and urged the government to revisit foreign policy in the wake of changing situation in Afghanistan and the new wave of terrorism in the country.

He said the jirga stressed the need for playing active role by the law enforcing agencies to combat the new wave of terrorism in a befitting manner in the country. He said the jirga held the US and its allies responsible for the current volatile situation in Afghanistan.

Afzal Khamosh said that any attack on Pakhtun leaders would be considered an attack on Pakhtunkhwa.