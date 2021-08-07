1,800 cops deployed for Muharram in Haripur

HARIPUR: Police have deployed 1,800 cops as part of security place for Muharram, said an official on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar said that 35 approved mourning processions and 190 majalis would be held across the district during the first 10 days of Muharram,

He said 1,800 police personnel from regular and Elite Force would remain deployed inside and outside the imambargahs and on the routes of the processions. The official said the Frontier Constabulary and army soldiers would also remain on standby. He said Afghan refugees would be restricted to their camps under Section 144 for 10 days. The official urged religious leaders of both sects to help promote harmony during Muharram.