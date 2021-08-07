DC Malakand, DPO Lower Dir removed

PESHAWAR: The deputy commissioner of Malakand and district police officer of Lower Dir Lower were removed on Friday after around 40 tourists were robbed by armed men in two separate incidents the previous day. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the relevant quarters to remove the two responsible for law and order.

A notification issued on Friday stated that Irfan Ullah Marwat was posted DPO of Lower Dir while Altaf Sheikh was named deputy commissioner of Malakand. The former DPO of Lower Dir Liaqat Malik was closed to the Central Police Office while Malakand Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khan was directed to report to Establishment Department.

The two officers were removed for their failure to maintain law and order in their areas. Around 40 tourists were robbed by armed men in two separate incidents in Karkanai area of Lower Dir and Thana Bypass in Malakand. The robbers escaped after committing the crime.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit these areas during summer and such incidents can discourage them. The government has directed to ensure security to the tourist spots and the routes so that no untoward incident happens in future.