Kashmir solidarity walk held in Mardan

MARDAN: District administration organised a walk to express solidarity with people of Kashmir on Thursday.

The walk was started from the deputy commissioner office and ended at Qadir Khan Chowk. During the walk, students and other participants chanted slogans in favour of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, District Education Officer Idrees Khan, Chairman Mardan Youth Parliament Irshad Khan and Abbas Khan, representatives of tradersâ€™ union, students and others participated in the Kashmir solidarity walk.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that independence is a fundamental right of Kashmiri people which they should get in any case. He added their rights had been violated for the last two years and Kashmiris are forced to live a very difficult life. MPA Abdul Salam Afridi said the United Nations should stand by the Kashmiri people and force India to respect the Kashmiris right to self-determination.