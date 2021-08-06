One dead in Haripur wall collapse

HARIPUR: A construction worker died and another one injured critically when the wall of an under-construction shop fell on them in Sera-e-Saleh area here on Thursday.

Police and eyewitnesses said that two labourers were busy in the construction work of shops near a filling station when a newly constructed wall fell on them, burying them under the debris.

Rescue workers rushed to the place and shifted the injured workers to Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced one of the injured, identified as Rashid Khan (38), as dead. The other injured, Inayatullah, was admitted for treatment, hospital and police sources said.