Transporter shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a known transporter in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Wednesday.

The police said that Ismail Niazi, 53, and his son Muddasir Niazi, 23, were going home in a car. They said that Ismail Niazi disembarked from the car to buy fruit near a private bus terminal on Dera-Bannu road when unidentified bike riders opened indiscriminate fire him, injuring him seriously.