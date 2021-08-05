Transporter shot dead in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a known transporter in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Wednesday.
The police said that Ismail Niazi, 53, and his son Muddasir Niazi, 23, were going home in a car. They said that Ismail Niazi disembarked from the car to buy fruit near a private bus terminal on Dera-Bannu road when unidentified bike riders opened indiscriminate fire him, injuring him seriously.