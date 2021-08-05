110 illegal structures demolished in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: District administration demolished 110 shops and cabins and retrieved public land on Bara Road in an operation against encroachments here on Wednesday.

The official said the administration, with the support of Town-III management, launched the operation in Batathal on Bara Road and demolished 110 shops and cabins constructed illegally on public property.

The administration said that notices had been issued to the occupants to vacate the property but they failed to remove the illegal structures. After failing to comply with the notices, the administration along with a heavy police contingent started the operation and demolished the structures.

The administration said the operations against land mafia would continue across the district and warned the encroachers that strict action would be taken against them for re-occupying the public property.