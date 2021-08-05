 
close
Thu Aug 05, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 5, 2021

PCB, ECB hopeful for T20 series

Sports

 
August 5, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board are hopeful for a two-match T20 series scheduled in October this year.

England are scheduled to play two T20 matches on October 14 and 15 in Pakistan.

The English team recently postponed the tour to Bangladesh in September and October this year, which created doubts about their Pakistan tour.

Latest News

More From Sports