UVAS staff holds rally for allowance

LAHORE:The faculty and staff of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on the call of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Wednesday observed August 4 as a black day and demanded provision of 25 percent disparity/special allowance without any discrimination.

President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani led a protest rally on the city campus while a large number of members from the ASA, Officer Staff Association (OSA) and Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) participated in the rally wearing black armbands to register their protest against this ‘discrimination’ by the Punjab government. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad supported the UVAS employees’ demand for the provision of 25 percent disparity/special allowance.