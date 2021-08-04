‘Abduction’ of Afghan envoy’s daughter: Kabul security team meets Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan security team on Tuesday called on the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) at the Foreign Office in connection with the probe into the alleged abduction of Afghan Ambassador Najib Alikhil’s daughter.IGP Qazi Jamilur Rehman briefed the Afghan delegation headed by DG Security and Border Affairs Hassan Faizi about the investigation report of the incident. Sources privy to the development said two officials of the Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) were among the members of the delegation.

The Afghan security team will hold a meeting with the investigation team of the Islamabad Police on Wednesday, the sources said.