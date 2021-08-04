RDA lauded for record revenue generation

Rawalpindi : Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has commended efforts of the officers concerned, made to generate record revenue during the financial year 2020-21.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA managed to generate record revenue of Rs498.6 million against the target of Rs260 million set for the FY 2020-21.

On excellent performance, the DG has commended the officers concerned of RDA including Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE, Samiullah Khan Niazi, Deputy Director Planning and Atif Mehmood Chaudhry, Deputy Director Building Control.