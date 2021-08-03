APNS, KPC, KUJ, politicians grieved over journalist’s death

KARACHI: Senior journalist and Urdu daily Ummat’s chief editor Rafiq Afghan passed away on Monday morning in Karachi. He was 64.

Afghan was ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had a lung infection that was deteriorated with coronavirus. His funeral prayers were offered at Shaheed Masjid Al-Fatah near Hill Park after Zuhr prayers while burial was held at Mewa Shah graveyard. He was also son-of-law of Salahuddin, Takbeer’s editor, Many journalist bodies and people from different walks of life have offered condolences to his family. Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah, Jammat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, veteran politician Dr. Farooq Sattar, Karachi Press Club’s President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti, Karachi Union of Journalists’ Dastoor President Rashid Aziz, Secretary Moosa Kaleem, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expressed profound grief on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the society over the sad demise of Rafique Afghan.