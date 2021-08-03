Bureaucrats disrespecting assembly will not be spared: Punjab PA speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on Monday continued his tirade against bureaucracy in the ongoing Punjab Assembly session and warned officials to respect the parliament or get ready to face action.

The speaker once again adjourned the House without taking any agenda after he was told that the secretary Food was absent during the question hour session. He remarked that the secretary was supposed to be present when questions related to his department were to be taken up in the assembly. He also made it clear that those officials would face action in accordance with the law, who were responsible for not bringing MPA Nazir Chohan in the House despite the issuance of his production orders. During the session which started with a delay of nearly two hours, Punjab Prison Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Nazir Chohan was in the Kot Lakhpat Jail when he developed some heart-related issues. “I immediately took keen interest and tried to become a bridge between Nazir Chohan and Shehzad Akbar after talking to the high command of the party,” said Fayyaz. He said Nazir Chohan did a wrong thing while questioning the religious beliefs of Shehzad Akber. The Prison minister also read aloud a letter written by Nazir Chohan from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology where he was under treatment. He said Nazir Chohan was thankful to the speaker for taking a firm stand for him. “Your name will be written in golden words in the history,” said the letter which further stated that “as Mirza Shehzad Akbar has said through his Twitter that he is a Muslim and believes in the finality of the holy prophet (PBUH). “I have talked to him on phone and now our issues have been resolved.” He requested the speaker to continue the session and said he was unable to attend it because he was under treatment at the PIC.

The speaker lauded the role of the Prison minister whose timely intervention saved the life of Nazir Chohan.