Panesar pulls out of KPL due to threats from BCCI

ISLAMABAD: Former England Test cricketer Monty Panesar expressed his inability to participate in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) after receiving financial threats from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The first edition of the KPL gets under way from August 6 at the Muzaffarabad Stadium. “I am making efforts to become a TV journalist. Since I am planning to pursue my job in India, the BCCI has clearly asked all the cricketing boards not to allow their cricketers to figure in the KPL. I also received financial threats from India, saying that I would not be in a position to get Indian visa or any broadcasting job in India if I played in the KPL. So under the given circumstances I cannot risk my career and hence would not be able to represent my franchise in the league,” Panesar said.