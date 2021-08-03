US embassy, USEFP congratulate Global UGrad scholarship recipients

Islamabad:Approximately 142 Pakistani undergraduate students received scholarships to study in the United States for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGrad) Programme funded by the United States Government.

Starting this month, the participants will attend undergraduate classes at 78 US colleges and universities and participate in professional development workshops to enhance their academic standing and cultural immersion in the United States.

“The Global UGrad scholarship provides the tools for its recipients to become leaders in their professions and communities,” noted Ray Castillo, the Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the United States Embassy, during a virtual pre-departure orientation hosted by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) on July 29 to prepare the students for this life-changing exchange program. “We are proud to provide this opportunity for these high achieving students to pursue their academic and career goals,” he added, noting that the scholarship “will develop the cross-cultural understanding and leadership skills that are essential for today’s inter-connected world.”