Six-year-old Maham’s rapist, murderer is her neighbour: police

File photo

Police on Monday claimed that the DNA sample of the prime suspect detained in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi locality has matched with the minor’s sample, confirming that the victim’s neighbour was involved in the crime.

This was disclosed during a news conference held by East Zone police chief DIG Saqib Ismail Memon at his office. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur and Landhi SSP Shahnawaz Chachar accompanied him. The parents of the minor girl, Maham, were also present on the occasion.

DIG Memon said that an investigation team under the command of SSP Bahadur and SSP Chachar was formed immediately after the incident. “DNA samples were collected after detaining the suspect to ascertain the facts, and his DNA sample has matched with the girl’s.”

He said that making use of professional expertise, the investigation team carried out geo-fencing, recorded the statements of the witnesses and gathered data on rickshaw drivers. The team scanned the entire locality and got a sketch of the suspect made with the help of the witnesses, he added.

“The investigation team detained an apparent prime suspect on the basis of the evidences collected against him and sent his DNA samples to the laboratory at the University of Karachi, where his DNA sample matched with the victim’s, while he also admitted to the crime.”

The officer said the suspect lived within walking distance of the victim’s house. Since the suspect is a father of four, his children used to play with the victim, he added. DIG Memon said that taking advantage of familiarity, the suspect easily kidnapped the girl. And since the victim knew the suspect, he killed her after raping her, he added.

“We have the DNA report as well as statements of witnesses who saw the suspect throw the victim’s body. Police had the most doubts about the key suspect due to multiple reasons. A fight with him had taken place a few years ago in the area over apparently the same issue.”

The officer said parents should play their role and teach their children about good touch and bad touch, adding that the Zainab Alert smartphone app is very useful. He admitted that the local police had behaved irresponsibly in the case, so action was taken against them.

Talking to the media, the victim’s father appreciated the efforts of the senior police officials. “It’s my life’s aim to save other girls from becoming Maham, Marwah or Zainab.” The incident was reported on July 28 after the six-year-old girl, who had gone missing, was found dead. Her parents said she had gone out of the house to play but never returned.

After the minor’s body was found, her post-mortem examination revealed that the girl had been raped before she was murdered. The doctors had also confirmed that her neck was broken.

Police said that the prime suspect had initially denied his involvement but later admitted to the crime, saying that he had taken the girl in his rickshaw at around 11:30pm and driven her around for an hour.

He said he was intoxicated when he took the girl to the Itwaar (Sunday) Bazaar ground at around 12:30am, adding that he parked his rickshaw under a tree and raped the girl in the back seat of the vehicle.

“The girl was still alive and semi-conscious after I had raped her,” the suspect told the police in his statement. “Her neck had broken after she suddenly jumped out of the rickshaw.” Police said the suspect later wrapped the victim up in a piece of cloth and threw her body in a dumpster before going home. “He then told his wife he had gone up to the Jinnah Hospital, and asked her to pack up,” added the police while quoting the initial statement. “The suspect later reached home with tickets for Multan.”