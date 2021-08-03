Mardan Police blood donation camp

MARDAN: A blood donation camp will be held today at Mardan Police Lines Police today (Tuesday) while officials have also started preparations for Police Martyrs Day in the district.

Following the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the officers have started visiting the graves of the police martyrs and also the families in various parts of the district.A spokesman for the police said that the Martyrs Day is observed each year on August 4.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two alleged robbers and recovered cash amounts and stolen cattle from them.One Abdul Qadir was arrested in a robbery case and Rs150,000 were recovered from him. During interrogation, he confessed to having robbed a shop.Similarly, one Sajjadullah was arrested and cash amount and cattle were recovered from him in another case.