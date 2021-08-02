17 injured in Abbottabad accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABBOTTABAD: Seventeen people including women and children were injured when a vehicle fell in a ravine in Bagnotar area here on Sunday.
Local residents and Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed the injured to the health facility.
The injured included 14 women, two children and a driver. The victims were taken to Ayub Teaching Hospital where six of the injured were in critical condition. Locals said the accident took place as a result of land sliding in the area.